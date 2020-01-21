Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 580,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,029,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 241,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $204.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

