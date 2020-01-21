Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,481.78. 1,008,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,481.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,373.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,257.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

