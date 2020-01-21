Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $5.64 on Tuesday, hitting $374.33. 734,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $262.77 and a 12 month high of $384.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

