Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 2,478,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

