Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $233.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $239.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.