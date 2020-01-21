Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE PM traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,293. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

