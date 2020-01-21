Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,086 shares of company stock valued at $67,490,537. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $184.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

