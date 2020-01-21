Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $6,260,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.08. 8,619,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

