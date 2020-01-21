Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.42 and its 200 day moving average is $353.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

