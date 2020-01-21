Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

BHB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,744. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

