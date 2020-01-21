Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.80.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 885,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $136.65 and a 12-month high of $307.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

