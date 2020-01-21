MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 23.3% Lower This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,750.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

