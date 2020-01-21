Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

