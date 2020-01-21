Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

