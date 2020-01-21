MEET.ONE Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $564,245.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

