Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,452.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $70,452.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00658746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,427,087 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.