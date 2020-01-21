Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Buys Shares of 315,025 Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Chromadex comprises 1.1% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP owned about 0.53% of Chromadex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Chromadex stock remained flat at $$4.36 on Tuesday. 171,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex Corp has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

