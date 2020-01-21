Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Invests $3.22 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.6% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TH Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.26. 15,813,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.