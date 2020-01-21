Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Invests $3.66 Million in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Davita makes up approximately 2.9% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

