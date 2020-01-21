Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 9.2% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX:IBKR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. 662,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

