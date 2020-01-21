Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Progressive makes up 7.3% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 2,585,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.