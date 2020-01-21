Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Purchases New Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 643,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,103,000. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 12.1% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP owned about 1.08% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 492,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

