Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Purchases Shares of 64,013 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Baidu makes up approximately 6.5% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after acquiring an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after buying an additional 628,859 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after purchasing an additional 373,165 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.35.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.10. 4,087,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

