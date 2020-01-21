Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Takes $22.79 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,000. Nelnet makes up 18.2% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP owned approximately 0.99% of Nelnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nelnet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNI stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 41,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $285.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

