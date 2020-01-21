Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Takes $9.35 Million Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,000. Stars Group accounts for about 7.5% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP owned 0.12% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3,449.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 1,091,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,469. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

