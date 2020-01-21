Mercury Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $270,688.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.