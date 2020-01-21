Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Metal has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $2.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002870 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

