MetaMorph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,480.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $141,046.00 and approximately $23,480.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

