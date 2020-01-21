Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $735,300.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004131 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex and QBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.01941404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00102118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,435,963 coins and its circulating supply is 77,435,858 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, QBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

