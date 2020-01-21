MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGPI. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

