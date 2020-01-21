MicroBitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,748.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $3,748.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

