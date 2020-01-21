Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.