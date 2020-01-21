Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

