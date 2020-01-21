Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

MCHP opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

