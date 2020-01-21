Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 121.2% against the dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. Micromines has a market cap of $68,960.00 and $6.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.