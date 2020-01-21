Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.