Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s Largest Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 311,654 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,501,000 after acquiring an additional 140,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.