Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after buying an additional 140,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.