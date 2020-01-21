Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.