Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 140,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.