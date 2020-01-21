Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,439 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

