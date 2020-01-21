Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $265,694.00 and $2,183.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

