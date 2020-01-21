Minereum Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Minereum has a market capitalization of $71,471.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,936,362 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.