MOAC Market Capitalization Reaches $13.54 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55. MOAC has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $1,705.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOAC has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

