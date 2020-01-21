Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TAP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,338. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

