Monarch Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Monarch has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $71,825.00 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

