Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.82 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

