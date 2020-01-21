Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,301 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

