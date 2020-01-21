MONECO Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.00. 743,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $192.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.