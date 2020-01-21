MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 4,210 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 7.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,061,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 252,009 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 4,537,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.